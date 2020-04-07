Russell Howard To Host Sky Lockdown Show ‘Russell Howard’s Home Time’

Comcast-owned Sky has commissioned Last Week Tonight With John Oliver producer Avalon to make a quick-turnaround coronavirus show hosted by British comedian Russell Howard.

Howard usually fronts Sky One show The Russell Howard Hour and had been on his third world tour before it was interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. During his time in lockdown, he will now present Russell Howard’s Home Time from his childhood bedroom.

Howard will offer his perspective on world events, speak to famous people and spotlight stories of unsung heroes. The show will air on Sky One on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 9 at 10.30 PM, before being uploaded to Howard’s YouTube channel.

Sky head of entertainment Phil Edgar-Jones said: “We’re living in the strangest and anxious of moments, in a world where we communicate with our friends and families solely via online platforms; where crossing the road to avoid people is considered polite and where we’d gladly grass up our neighbours for sitting on a park bench. So, who better to unpick the oddness with his unique take on the world than Russell Howard.”

Howard added: “Like you, I’m stuck at home going slowly mad. So, I’m doing a new show where I’ll be trying to spread some joy in these strange times, chatting to some famous faces and unsung heroes. But crucially not touching ANY of them.”

Russell Howard’s Home Time was commissioned by Edgar Jones, Sky’s managing director of content Zai Bennett and commissioner Shirley Jones. The executive producers are Richard Allen-Turner, James Taylor and Jon Thoday, while Robyn O’Brien is the series producer.