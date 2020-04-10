‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ Event Series Sets Premiere Date

VH1 is going to serve more charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent with the premiere of the forthcoming RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The new four-part event series is set to debut on April 24 at 9:30PM ET/PT.

Originally called RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race (apparently, it now has a secret!), the event series will debut after an all-new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The usual aftershow Untucked will shift to 11pm ET/PT.

During the series, a trio of stars from film, music, television, and comedy stars will get sickening drag makeovers and embrace their inner fierce queen. The “Queen Supremes” that will help give the celebrities gag-worthy looks include Drag Race alums Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. The celebrities will compete in fan-favorite challenges from previous seasons to win prize money for the charity of their choice. At the end of every episode, RuPaul will crown “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar.”

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” said four-time Emmy Award-winning host and Executive Producer RuPaul. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, San Heng and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

Watch the teaser below.