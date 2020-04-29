Roy Horn Of Seigfried & Roy Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Roy Horn, who thrilled Las Vegas crowd as part of the big-cat-trainers act Seigfried & Roy until a tiger attack ended his career in 2003, is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement to ABC News, Horn’s publicist said: “We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment, Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic. We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy.”

From left: Penelope Cruz, Tom Cruise, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn in 2002 Shutterstock

Horn and his partner Siegfried Fischbacher already were veteran performers before they became the toast of the Vegas Strip for more than a decade. Launched in 1990 at the Mirage, their show featured Seigfried & Roy performing with spectacular white lions and white tigers as audiences gasped and cheered.

But it unraveled in October 2003, when a white tiger named Mantecore attacked Horn during a performance, ultimately dragging him offstage by the neck. Trainers were able to free Horn, but he suffered career-ending injuries including a stroke, a severed spine and massive blood loss.

After Horn recovered, he and Fischbacher’s act became the basis for a short-lived DreamWorks Animation series created by Jeffrey Katzenberg called Father of the Pride. Narrated by John Goodman, it lasted one season on NBC in 2004-05. David Herman voiced the Horn character.

Seigfried & Roy reunited for a one-off benefit performance in 2009 and last year were featured in a two-hour ABC special called Seigfried & Roy: Behind the Magic.