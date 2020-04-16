Ron Howard And Brian Grazer Set Nat Geo Docu Following Chef José Andrés And World Central Kitchen

The filmmaking duo of director Ron Howard and producer Brian Grazer along with Imagine Documentaries are teaming with National Geographic Documentary Films for a feature docu spotlighting renowned chef José Andrés and his humanitarian efforts through his non-profit World Central Kitchen.

The project follows Howard, Grazer and Nat Geo’s previous collaboration on the Sundance feature Rebuilding Paradise. The yet-to-be-titled documentary will chronicle Andrés and how his nonprofit rebuilds nations in the wake of disaster, providing healthy food to those affected. The feature will include exclusive access to World Central Kitchen’s initiatives and archives and take an in-depth look at the non profit’s collaborations with local chefs to feed affected people and first responders, which has instilled an extraordinary sense of hope in these communities.

“Serving people a plate of fresh food after a disaster is more than just about calories to fill them up. A hot meal is comfort, dignity, hope — a sign that someone cares and that tomorrow will be better,” said Andrés. “From Puerto Rico to the Bahamas to Mozambique, I’ve seen how important quick action and constant adaptation are to reach communities in need with the urgency of now. I’m excited to work with National Geographic, along with Ron and the Imagine team, to tell World Central Kitchen’s story and show how powerful food is in the fight to heal people and the planet.”

“When we first started shooting Rebuilding Paradise, I was amazed to see the immediate impact that José and the World Central Kitchen team had on the citizens of Paradise, California, in the aftermath of the crippling fires that destroyed their town,” adds Howard. “And now, following him as he helps those most in need during this pandemic, I realized that the work he’s doing around the world is one of the most critical and oftentimes overlooked necessities in disaster relief. I’m honored to share his mission with audiences around the world.”

Andrés and the World Central Kitchen team are one of the world’s prominent food-focused first responders, as they have stepped up in times of crisis and served over 16 million meals to date. Most recently, the organization has mobilized to bring healthy, nourishing food to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, fighting on the front lines globally to deliver meals to quarantined cruise ship passengers, school children, medical professionals, the elderly and the most vulnerable through the #ChefsforAmerica program, which is now serving more than 100,000 meals every day across the United States and in Spain.

Grazer and Howard will produce alongside Imagine Documentaries’ Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes. The film will be executive produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Michael Rosenberg and Louisa Velis, World Central Kitchen’s Nate Mook and Richard Wolffe, and National Geographic Documentary Films’ Carolyn Bernstein and Ryan Harrington.