Rolling Stones Join All-Star ‘One World: Together at Home’ COVID-19 Benefit Special

The Rolling Stones announced today that the venerable rock & roll band will join Saturday’s One World: Together at Home television and streaming special to raise money for the fight against COVID-19.

“We are honored to be invited to be part of the One World: Together at Home broadcast — from our homes in isolation,” the group said in a joint statement. The band called the broadcast “a fantastic event with Global Citizen in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Stones didn’t indicate how, exactly, they’ll perform from their separate mansions, but however they do it they should be in decent performing shape: The band had a 15-show tour scheduled to begin next month, but it’s been postponed due to the pandemic.

Among the other groups playing the two-hour 8 p.m. (ET/PT) portion of the show are Paul McCartney, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Lang Lang, Burna Boy and Stevie Wonder.

That primetime portion will air on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Yahoo, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Roblox, Tidal, Alibaba, beIN Media Group, LiveXLive, Tencent, TuneIn, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. BBC One will air it in Europe Sunday night.

A streaming-only six-hour pre-show (starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) will feature Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Charlie Puth, Common, Michael Bublé, Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jack Johnson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie Reyez, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Liam Payne, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Niall Horan, The Killers and Sheryl Crow.

One World: Together at Home honors the world’s health workers fighting the pandemic, and will include some brief filmed segments depicting the fundraising efforts made by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, among others, to provide medical personnel and supplies to assist the World Health Organization’s efforts.

