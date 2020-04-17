‘Rogue One’: Stellan Skarsgard & Kyle Soller Boarding Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series

Mamma Mia actor Stellan Skarsgard and 101 Kyle Soller are in final talks to board the next Disney+ Star Wars series Rogue One based off the $1 billion-grossing 2016 feature prequel that starred Diego Luna as rebel Cassian Andor.

Rogue One’s pilot will be written by Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote and did last minute directing on the 2016 feature. He’ll also helm multiple episodes, working with the series showrunner Stephen Schiff. Production start is still to be determined given the current COVID-19 climate.

The series will reportedly center around Luna’s Andor character during the early days of the Rebellion’s battle with the Empire. Alan Tudyk is also expected to reprise his role as deadpan droid K-2SO.

