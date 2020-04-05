“It’s time for us to stay in place, get to know our families,” Lowe said. “You’re doing almost as much of a service to your community as the brave men and women first responders by just staying put.”
Lowe is quarantined in California and said he was watching Netflix’s Tiger King. “I love my Buckeye family so much,” he said.
The Ohio Department of Health reports the state has 4,043 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday. 119 people have died, while 1,104 more are hospitalized.
Lowe is currently appearing on the TV series 9-1-1: Lonestar.
Rob Lowe Sends Message Of Support To His Fellow Ohioians On Quarantine
