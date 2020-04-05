Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Coping With COVID-19 Crisis: ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Newcomers Sidney Flanigan & Talia Ryder Embrace VOD Release To Tell Topical Story

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Rob Lowe Sends Message Of Support To His Fellow Ohioians On Quarantine

Rov Lowe
Sundholm Magnus/Shutterstock

Rob Lowe may be a former Ohio resident, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots.  On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine shared a message from Lowe on his Twitter page.

“It’s time for us to stay in place, get to know our families,” Lowe said. “You’re doing almost as much of a service to your community as the brave men and women first responders by just staying put.”

Lowe is quarantined in California and said he was watching Netflix’s Tiger King. “I love my Buckeye family so much,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Health reports the state has 4,043 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday. 119 people have died, while 1,104 more are hospitalized.

Lowe is currently appearing on the TV series 9-1-1: Lonestar.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad