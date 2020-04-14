RLJE Acquires U.S. Rights To ‘Showgirls’ Docu ‘You Don’t Nomi’

EXCLUSIVE: Get ready to don your Versace (pronounced Ver-sayce) and dine on brown rice and vegetables because Jeffrey McHale’s Showgirls documentary You Don’t Nomi is coming. RLJE Films, which is part of AMC Networks, has acquired the U.S. You Don’t Nomi and is set to release the film in theaters and VOD in June 2020.

You Don’t Nomi marks the feature directorial debut of McHale. The film, which switched hands from Nacelle, explores the complicated afterlife of Paul Verhoeven’s campy and glitzy Showgirls. The docu, named after the film’s heroine played by Elizabeth Berkley, sheds light on the salacious movie that many consider a flop and how it rose from the ashes and became a cult phenomenon. The film features Adam Nayman (Vice Guide to Film), April Kidwell (I, Nomi) and Peaches Christ (Milk) as well as archive interview footage with the cast and crew of Showgirls.

“We’re excited to release an in-depth look at the transformation of a film that was initially written off and later turned into a pop culture favorite,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. “Moviegoers at film festivals throughout the world enjoyed the film and we’re confident audiences at large will be entertained and enlightened by YOU DON’T NOMI.”

You Don’t Nomi made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and went on to screen at Fantastic Fest, Outfest Los Angeles, BFI London Film Festival and others.

The film was produced by McHale, Ariana Garfinkel, and Suzanne Zionts. Jason Bailey and Chaya Ransen executive produced for Grade Five Films alongside Nate Bolotin and Tamir Ardon for XYZ Films. Additional Executive Producers are Todd Emerson, Monte Zajicek, Perian Salviola and Nicole O’Connell.

Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films and Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. XYZ is continuing additional international sales.