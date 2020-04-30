Rishi Kapoor Dies: Veteran Bollywood Star Was 67; Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan Lead Tributes

Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor has died after a long cancer battle. He was 67.

Part of Bollywood’s Kapoor acting dynasty, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut in 1970 as a child actor in his father Raj Kapoor’s movie, Mera Naam Joker.

Three years later, Kapoor landed his first lead role in the 1973 Bobby. It led to a string of romantic lead roles Kapoor played in dozens of films for over two decades. Later in his career, he transitioned to being a character actor.

The actor’s family confirmed his death in a message reported by the BBC:

“The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He was taken to hospital on Wednesday after experiencing breathing difficulties.

Tributes have flooded in from Indian luminaries. Actor Akshay Kumar described Kapoor as a “legend and a good friend”:

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare…just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Priyanka Chopra shared an image with Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor, and said, “My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s production company tweeted “Accepting your loss isn’t going to be easy”:

Dear #RishiKapoor ji,

Accepting your loss isn't going to be easy. Filling the void you've left in our hearts, isn't going to be easy. We can only imagine the heavens lit up by your presence & ringing with your spry laugh. Because that's who you were, always full of life. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/f0mcgNwveg — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 30, 2020

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Kapoor a “powerhouse talent”:

Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Kapoor’s death comes a day after the passing of another Bollywood star, Irrfan Khan.