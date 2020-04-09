‘The Rich Eisen Show’ Joins NBCSN Team Ahead Of NFL Draft

Sports host Rich Eisen said Thursday that his talk show on the recently shuttered Audience Network show will be relocating to NBC Sports Network beginning Monday. The Rich Eisen Show will have a two-month run.

The Rich Eisen Show is a simulcast of his daily SiriusXM program. On NBCSN, it will follow Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico which debuted April 6, giving the network three hours of live talk.

Starting next Monday you can start watching us on @NBCSports NBCSN every weekday from 1-3pm ET. You can hear the full 3-hour simulcast on @SIRIUSXM and watch the live stream on https://t.co/JUNL4rc8Hs Knock on wood if you’re with us. — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 9, 2020

The show’s reappearance is fortuitous timing for both Eisen and NBC, which gets a daily show with the longtime NFL Network anchor and host of that network’s NFL draft, just two weeks before the start of that mammoth event April 23.

“We are excited to bring Rich and The Rich Eisen Show on board for the next two months as we continue to offer special programming in these uncertain times,” said Jon Miller, President of Programming for NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Rich and his team are uniquely positioned to provide viewers a compelling mix of NFL-related discussion and…marquee guests that have been a hallmark of the show.”

Eisen, for his part, agrees, saying he is “excited about working with NBC Sports this spring and what it means for the continued success of this show.” He is a four-time Sports Emmy nominee and was a longtime personality on ESPN before becoming the NFL Network’s first on-air talent.