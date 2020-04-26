Click to Skip Ad
The Russo Brothers On 'Endgame' One Year Later & 'Extraction' Now - Deadline Q&A

‘Reservoir Dogs’ Moment Remembered In Home Video By Michael Madsen

Actor Michael Madsen reached back to his cinema past in a home video that recalled a famous scene of his in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs.  
In the classic indie film, Madsen (known as “Blonde” in the film) tortures a captured policeman before cutting off his right ear with a straight razor, all done to Stealers Wheel’s song, Stuck in the Middle With You.
It’s not quite so graphic in the home video, but you’ll get the message.
Madsen most recently had a cameo in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and did a retrospective interview in Tara Wood’s documentary QT8: The First Eight
Watch the home video above.
