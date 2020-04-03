Rebecca Ramsey Dies: Visual Effects Producer On ‘Watchmen’, ‘Spider-Man 3’ & More Was 54

Rebecca Ramsey, whose dozens of visual effects credits include Watchmen, The Hunger Games and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, has died. She was 54. Ramsey passed on March 7 from complications related to a fall in her home, according to her longtime friend Jenny McShane.

Ramsey was a producer and EP of VFX, VR/AR/MR, 3D stereo, design and motion graphics for features, TV, titles, commercials and new media. She was a board member for the Visual Effects Society for several years and a longtime member of the Producers Guild.

Courtesy Jenny McShane At the time of her death she was working as the visual effects producer on the Warner Bros film Clouds, directed by Justin Baldoni and slated for release in 2021.