Rebecca Drysdale Joins ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ As Head Writer

EXCLUSIVE: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has a new head writer, writer/performer Rebecca Drysdale (Key and Peele). She started at the NBC late-night program, which is currently airing at home editions, on April 13. On The Tonight Show, Drysdale replaced previous head writer Nedaa Sweiss.

Drysdale brings with her extensive comedy experience. Two decades ago, she formed the Two White Guys comedy troupe with her former college roommate Jordan Peele, performing together at the ImprovOlympics. In 2005, she took home the first Breakout Performer Award at the Aspen Comedy Festival.

Drysdale went on to serve as a writer on Peele and Keegan-Michael Key’s Comedy Central sketch program Key and Peele. For her work on the show, she shared a Peabody Award and three Emmy nominations in the writing for a variety series category. Drysdale most recently was the head writer on the Nickelodeon reboot of All That with Keenan Thompson. She also has written on Baskets at FX and High Maintenance at HBO.

On the film side, she co-wrote the independent feature Becks, which won the U.S. Fiction Award at the L.A. Film Festival. Her feature spec script, Dan Pan, is in development at Netflix with Adam Sandler attached. As an actress, Drysdale has appeared in Orange Is The New Black, Arrested Development and 30 Rock.



Following the production shutdown of all late-night shows amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon launched The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, originally as an online feature, shot at Fallon’s home. It quickly migrated to the linear network and eventually expanded. As of March 30, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition has been airing full-length nightly episodes on NBC.