Rapper Dumbfoundead To Front Comedy Inspired By His Life For Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has put in development Big Dummie, a half-hour comedy inspired by the life of Korean-American rapper Jonathan Park (aka Dumbfounded), from NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Eric Christian Olsen and his Cloud Nine Productions and CBS Television Studios, where Cloud Nine is under a deal.

Written by Lisa Parsons (Insatiable), Big Dummie, set in Los Angeles’ Koreatown, centers on a 30-year-old rapper, played by Park, who endures an early mid-life crisis as he loses relevancy in the rap world and falls out of touch with his family and friends.

Parsons, Olsen and Cloud Nine Productions’ John Will executive produce. Cloud Nine and CBS TV Studios will co-produce.

Park rose to fame by competing in the battle rap scene, and became one of the most prominent Asian-American rappers in the world. He tours globally and his music videos and rap battle videos have garnered millions of views online. He’s recorded dozens of albums, and was a Grammy nominee last year for his work on Christina Aguilera’s recording “Like I Do”. As an actor, Park currently recurs on Comedy Central’s Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, and he previously guest-starred in episodes of Fox’s The Mick and Starz’s Power. He appeared in the Eminem-produced indie feature Bodied, and Detention with Josh Hutcherson, Dominic Monaghan and Dane Cook. Park is repped by CAA, Art/Work Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Related Story 'SNL's Bowen Yang Joins Joel Kim Booster In Quibi Comedy Series 'Trip'

Parsons most recently wrote on Netflix’s Insatiable. Her previous writing credits include Emmy-winning Arrested Development, FX comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Epix’s Graves. Parsons is repped by attorney Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn.

Most recently, Cloud Nine Productions wrapped production on the first season of the Hulu comedy Woke, starring Lamorne Morris. Cloud Nine is repped by UTA and attorney Gretchen Rush at Hansen Jacobson Teller.