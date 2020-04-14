Click to Skip Ad
‘Quiz’: ITV & AMC’s ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Heist Drama Makes Strong Start In UK

Quiz
Left Bank/ITV

ITV and AMC’s dramatization of Charles and Diana Ingram’s plot to win the British version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? got off to a decent start in the UK.

The Quiz mini-series, which is being stripped across three nights on ITV, premiered on Monday at 9PM local time with nearly 5.3M viewers, according to BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.

Produced by Left Bank Pictures, it was the highest-rated show on British television during the hour it was on air, beating BBC One drama The Nest, which was seen by almost 4.7M people at the same time.

Quiz, which stars Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford as the Ingrams, also topped ITV’s slot average. An ITV show would usually be watched by 3.8M on a Monday at 9PM.

Quiz is directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) and written by James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War). It will premiere on AMC on May 31. Read Deadline’s interview with Graham here.

