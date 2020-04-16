‘Quiz’ Bows Out On A High Of 5.8M Viewers In The UK

The finale of Quiz, the ITV and AMC drama on a notorious Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal, recorded a series-high audience in the UK on Wednesday.

The third and final episode of the Left Bank Pictures drama, starring Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford as convicted cheats Charles and Diana Ingram, was watched by 5.8M viewers.

Quiz built its ratings as it went along. Monday’s opening installment was seen by 5.3M and Tuesday’s episode drew an audience of 5.4M, according to BARB figures supplied by overnights.tv.

The 5.8M for Wednesday’s finale made it the highest-rated show in the 9PM slot, beating MasterChef‘s 4.4M viewers on BBC One at the same time.

Quiz has garnered widespread critical acclaim and has even opened up a conversation on the Ingrams’ conviction in 2003. Rhona Friedman, an attorney representing the couple, told The Guardian that they intend to appeal after unearthing new evidence on the audio recording used to prosecute them.

Quiz is directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) and written by James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War). It will premiere on AMC on May 31