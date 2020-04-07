‘Quiz’: AMC Reveals Premiere Date For Matthew Macfadyen & Sian Clifford Drama From ‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? drama Quiz will be revealed to AMC viewers on Sunday May 31.

The network will launch the series, which is produced by The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures and is a co-production with British network ITV, over three weeks with the second and third episodes airing June 7 and June 14 respectively. The full series will be available to binge on AMC Premiere from May 31.

This comes after ITV revealed that it will air the three-part drama on April 13.

Quiz, directed by Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) and written by James Graham (Brexit: An Uncivil War), tells the story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted an ‘audacious heist’ on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Major Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen), his wife Diana (Sian Clifford) and an accomplice, Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), who was sitting in the audience, were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on the popular game show. The couple stood trial for conspiring by coughing during the recording to signify the correct answers to the multiple-choice questions posed to the Major by host, Chris Tarrant (Michael Sheen).

Aisling Bea, star of Hulu’s This Way’s Up, plays ITV Entertainment boss Claudia Rosencrantz and Catastrophe star Mark Bonnar plays Paul Smith, Chairman of Celador Television and creator of Millionaire.

Creator James Graham told Deadline earlier this year, “It’s quite easy to make TV people look pretentious and smug on TV, but that’s the trope. They just run around in suits and they’re really metropolitan and cutting and smug, and I don’t think that’s very interesting. So, I tried to humanize them and make them people with vulnerabilities and doubts and uncertainties and desires like everyone else.”

Graham added that one of the things that fascinated him was that he didn’t think there were any bad guys in Quiz. “To this day, Paul Smith still believes that they are guilty, and he believes that very passionately. Whether it was the coughing, whether it was something else, he’s convinced that people came into the thing that he created, sold around the world, and that these people are trying to destroy that. So, he feels that very keenly. And I think if you represent that honestly and sincerely, then he might be wrong, but he believes it. Similarly, the Ingrams are a normal people who go through this extraordinary story where they’re thrown into the limelight. They’re made an international laughing stocks, and they’re on trial for their freedom. They may get sent to jail if they’re found guilty. You try and create three-dimensional people,” he added.

Quiz is produced by Left Bank Pictures and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, which also owns and distributes Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? worldwide. Produced by Alice Pearse (Origin), and executive produced by Dan Winch (A Very English Scandal), William Village, James Graham, Stephen Frears and Left Bank boss Andy Harries.