Quiver, Redbox Team On Rights To Tribeca Thriller ‘Becky’ Starring Lulu Wilson, Kevin James & Joel McHale

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment have picked up the North American distribution rights to Becky, a thriller starring Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: Creation), Kevin James (Paul Blart: Mall Cop, The Kings of Queens), and Joel McHale (Community). Originally, the pic was selected to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, which was to take place from April 15-26 before its postponement due to the pandemic. It’ll get a digital and on-demand released on June 5.

Directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, the plot centers on spunky and rebellious Becky (Wilson) who is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Robert Maillet (Sherlock Holmes) co-star. Nick Morris, Ruckus Skye, and Lane Skye penned the screenplay, which was produced by Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, and Russ Posternak from Yale Productions and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules from Boulderlight Pictures.

“Kevin James is known for his amazing collection of standup and comedic roles from films such as Paul Blart: Mall Cop and his TV series The King of Queens,” said Quiver co-president Berry Meyerowitz. “In Becky, Kevin delivers a chilling performance in his first villainous role, especially playing against rising star Lulu Wilson in an epic head-to-head battle. We are thrilled to bring Becky to audiences so they can see Kevin in a whole new light.”

The deal was negotiated by Quiver’s Larry Greenberg with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.