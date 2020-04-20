Quibi And Vox Media Team For COVID-19 Explainer Series ‘Answered’

Quibi will debut Vox Media’s new daily COVID-19 explainer series Answered starting today. The new series premieres on the mobile streaming platform as part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials.

Vox’s Answered is hosted by Cleo Abram, who is no stranger to explainer series. She also hosted YouTube’s Glad You Asked and Netflix’s Explained, both from Vox. Answered by Vox will do a deep dive into COVID-10 and the coronavirus, helping audiences understand the most crucial aspects of the global pandemic, explaining not only what’s happening, but why it’s happening, and what is important. Each episode will stick to Quibi’s short-form structure, with five to six-minute bites that will feature interviews with experts and provide evidence-based explanations of the coronavirus crisis.

“People are searching for clarity in this incredibly confusing and overwhelming moment in history, and Vox is known for clear, human explanations,” said Emily Anderson, Executive Director, Vox TV and Longform. “We hope this show will answer people’s most crucial questions, providing clarity and depth on a single topic at a time. Quibi is telling a number of powerful big stories, and we’re excited to help the platform tell the biggest story of the moment.”

New episodes of Answered will be available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the first two weeks and then every weekday starting on Monday, May 4.

Answered is produced by Vox and Vox Media Studios. This is the second Daily Essentials show produced by Vox Media Studios, the first one being Speedrun by Polygon.