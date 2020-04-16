Quibi Orders Adult Animated Comedy Series ‘Doomlands’ From Josh O’Keefe & Look Mom! Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi has handed a series order to Doomlands (working title) an adult animated comedy from Josh O’Keefe, Josh Bowen (Gary and His Demons) and Look Mom! Productions, a Blue Ant Studios company that specializes in original animated programming for teens and adults.

Created and directed by O’Keefe, in Doomlands (wt), the infamous Danny Doom and aspiring bartender Lhandi sling beers across a hellish wasteland in their mobile subterranean pub: The Oasis. In order to survive, all the crew needs to do is not kill each other.

Doomland pays homage to O’Keefe’s Australian upbringing and love for “Ozploitation” film. O’Keefe began the project through a successful Kickstarter campaign. It was picked up by Look Mom! Productions and developed with Bowen.

“When I was first introduced to Josh O’Keefe’s concept for Doomlands, I immediately loved the idea of a motley crew of characters roaming around a wasteland in a subterranean vehicle that doubles as a bar. The only thing I was disappointed in is the fact that there isn’t a bar that exists like this in real life,” said Bowen, Doomlands EP and Creative Director of Look Mom! Productions. “We couldn’t have found better partners in Quibi and can’t wait for The Oasis to roll onto screens across Canada and the U.S.”

Bowen, whose credits also include Goodwin vs. Badwin, Night Sweats and Bigfoot, executive produces. Lee Porter (Gary and His Demons, Bigfoot) is supervising producer/director. Writer/performers include Roger Bainbridge (Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Amazing Gayl Pile); Mark Little (Conan, Gary and His Demons (Creator), Cavendish (Creator), Cupcake & Dino) and Kayla Lorette (New Eden (Creator), Gary and His Demons, Kim’s Convenience). Stephen Sloan (Crack-Duck, Bigfoot, Parenthesis Humour (Creator) is animation director.

The series is produced by Look Mom! Productions. Look Mom!’s slate includes Adult Swim Canada’s Night Sweats, VRV’s (USA) Bigfoot, and Gary and His Demons for Mondo Channel on VRV (USA), CBC Gem (Canada), Comedy Central (UK) and ABC Comedy (Australia). The company is also known for digital shorts such as Don’t Feed the Humans, World Doctors, Crack-Duck and more.