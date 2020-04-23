Quibi’s Top Marketing Executive Megan Imbres Exits Two Weeks After Launch

Megan Imbres, the head of brand and content marketing at Quibi, is leaving several weeks after the short-form streaming service launched.

Imbres announced her departure in an email to employees on Wednesday, calling the post-lauch period an “opportune time to transition.”

“Now that we are on the other side of launch, I’ve made the very hard decision to leave Quibi,” the memo said. “It feels like an opportune time of transition where I can take some time to identify my next challenge. … I feel privileged to have been at the front lines of the innovation of entertainment.”

Imbres, who was previously at Netflix, oversaw creative development for Quibi’s marketing, reporting to CEO Meg Whitman.

“Megan played an important leadership role in the development of Quibi’s unique brand,” Quibi said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “She helped build an all-star content and brand marketing team that is well-equipped to transition Quibi from prelaunch to launch. We wish her all the best in her next endeavor.”

Her departure follows that of Time Connolly, head of partnerships and advertising, and Janice Min, head of daily content, last year.

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has raised about $1.75 billion to fund the experimental venture which makes short content for mobile devices. Marketed for people on the go, it launched into a pandemic with many viewers sheltering at home.

Quibi’s app had been downloaded more than 2.7 million times in the two weeks following its April 6 launch, the company said. Its top five trending shows include Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, Chrissy’s Court, featuring Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai, Flipped, starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson, Punk’d, hosted by Chance The Rapper, and Survive — starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins.