Quibi Adds ‘Hello America,’ A Satirical News Show With Comic Nish Kumar

Looks like Quibi subscribers will be getting some of their news from comedian Nish Kumar.

Hello America is a new comedy series featuring the comedian and formatted as a typical morning news show. Broadcasting from London, Kumar and a rotating cast of correspondents will satirically dissect U.S. news and politics from a global perspective.

No premiere date was announced.

Nish Kumar is a rising comedian in the U.K. He has appeared on British entertainment shows such as Have I Got News For You and Mock The Week as well as Comedy Central’s Joel & Nish vs The World and Netflix’s Comedians Of The World.

Comedian Nish Kumar Quibi

He is best known for hosting the BBC’s popular satirical comedy news show The Mash Report, which is the closest thing to the likes of The Daily Show on British TV. That series, which is produced by Endemol’s Zeppotron, is currently in the middle of its fifth season, with Kumar hosting remotely.

“I am so excited to get started on this show,” Kumar said. “If for no other reason than I am tired of having to explain how to use Houseparty to my parents and that ‘lockdown’ doesn’t mean occasionally going to the shops when you feel like it.”

Jax Media is producing Hello America, with Kumar, Tony Hernandez and Séamus Murphy-Mitchell serving as executive producers.

Run by founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi went live on April 6. The Quibi app garnered 1.7 million downloads in its first week, according to Whitman.

Quibi Launch Review: The Offerings & Learning Curve Of Jeffrey Katzenberg’s New Mobile Platform