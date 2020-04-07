Quibi Downloaded Over 300,000 Times On Day One In The U.S. And Canada (Versus 4 Million Installs For Disney+ At Launch)

Mobile analytics group Sensor Tower said Tuesday its preliminary data shows new streaming service Quibi was installed by 300,000 users across Apple and Andriod devices on its launch yesterday.

The firm said that compared with 4 million installs for Disney+ on its launch day last November. So the uptake of Quibi on day one is 7.5% that of Disney+.

Quibi is currently the No. 4-ranked free app on Apple’s App Store in the U.S. and No. 7 in Canada. On Google Play, the app is ranked No. 81 overall in the U.S. and No. 96 in Canada, Sensor Tower said.

Quibi is an unusual app emerging during a strange situation for viewers, and it’s still early days. Quibi offers short bites — with top talent in front of and behind the camera — meant to be consumed on the go on a handheld device. With shelter-in-place widespread, not many people are moving around these days. In an interview with Recode, founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said he had considered delaying the launch but decided not to, offering a 90-day free trial instead,

It won’t be clear until the trial wraps how many stay with Quibi and choose to pay $4.99 for an ad-supported version or $7.99 for ad-free.

T-Mobile US is offering a one-year free subscription.

Sensor Tower also noted that Quibi’s debut was 6.5% more supported than HBO Now’s day one installs (45,000) on mobile at its launch in April 2015, days before Game of Thrones Season 5 premiere — though given the time elapsed and the shifts in the industry, that may not be the best comparison.

Quibi is well funded and Katzenberg told Recode that he is confident about its foundation, has sold out 100% of ad inventory for the next 12 months and, amid the global production slowdown, has enough content in the pipeline to take it up to Thanksgiving.

He said in June that the company would spend $470 million on its marketing campaign in its first year.