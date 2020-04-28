‘Queen Sono’: Netflix Renews Its First African Original Series

Netflix has renewed its first African original Queen Sono for a second season.

Starring Quantico‘s Pearl Thusi, it centers on a highly trained spy who takes on dangerous missions, while also facing challenges in her personal life. The second season will see her search for the truth as her newfound need for revenge takes her on a mission across Africa.

Queen Sono was created by director Kagiso Lediga, who worked with Thusi on dark romantic comedy Catching Feelings, and executive producer Tamsin Andersson, who produced Catching Feelings. Johannesburg-based Diprente Films made the show, with production on Season 2 expected to begin later this year.

Dorothy Ghettuba, who leads African originals at Netflix, said: “The first season of Queen Sono marked the beginning of our journey to introduce the world to exciting stories that are made in Africa. It was an unprecedented representation of a strong female black lead in African television.

“In the first season of Queen Sono, we saw grit and glamour, strength and vulnerability, as well as the past and the present, converge into a powerful narrative that explored the complexities and nuances of the African experience. Kagiso Lediga and the Diprente team delivered a compelling story that resonated with our viewers and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for Queen Sono in this coming season.”

Following the success of Queen Sono, Netflix is planning its second global African original: Blood & Water — a young adult drama series set in Cape Town, South Africa.