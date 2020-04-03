Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Hollywood’s Coronavirus PSAs: CBS & ABC Stars, Witherspoon, McConaughey, Hallmark, ‘Chicago’ Shows, ‘Sesame Street’ & Many More

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney To Furlough Employees "Whose Jobs Aren't Necessary At This Time" Starting April 19

Read the full story

Queen Elizabeth II To Make Televised Address To UK & Commonwealth On Sunday As Coronavirus Deaths Surge

Queen Elizabeth II
Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II is to make a televised address to the UK and Commonwealth on Sunday night as the world continues to be battered by coronavirus.

The UK posted 684 more deaths from the illness over the last 24 hours, a record number for the country. The UK’s current death toll stands at 3,605. Globally, more than 50,000 people have died from the fast-spreading virus.

The special address will also be broadcast on UK radio. National addresses from the Queen are rare and tend to come at times of annual ceremony or national crises.

The Queen’s son, the Prince of Wales, recently recovered from coronavirus. The UK government has come under fire in recent days over a lack of testing in the country and a lack of protective equipment for frontline NHS workers.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad