‘Prodigal Son’ Wraps Its Season Steady; ‘9-1-1’ Tops Monday Ratings

Fox’s 9-1-1 was the leader of the pack Monday in primetime, delivering a 1.2 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and netting 6.58 million viewers. The drama matched last week’s numbers, which were a demo low. The season finale of Prodigal Son followed, holding steady with last week, delivering a 1.2 in the demo and 3.53 million viewers, on par with its viewership high back in October.

The duo gave Fox the overall victory in the demo last night.

NBC aired a clip show of The Voice (0.9, 6.63M), which saw a sharp five-tenths drop from last week. Songland (0.6, 3.44M) also slipped in the demo. NBC was No. 1 overall in viewers.

All was steady over at ABC with The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart (0.6, 2.86M) and the new romantic dramedy The Baker and the Beauty (0.5, 2.47M).

The CW’s Whose Line is it Anyway (0.2, 1.03M) held steady in the demo, while Roswell, New Mexico (0.2, 783,000) saw a one-tenth boost — the first for the sci-fi drama in a month.

CBS aired repeats.