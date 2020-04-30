BBC Follows Prince William For A Year As He Examines Mental Health In Football

Prince William is to be the face of a BBC One documentary on mental health issues in British football.

Tackling Mental Health With The Duke of Cambridge (working title) will be made by Gary Lineker’s production outfit Goalhanger Films and follows the Prince as he meets players, fans and managers from all levels of the sport.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will be among those who feature in the film, as will Aston Villa and England defender Tyrone Mings.

Tackling Mental Health With The Duke of Cambridge will air as part of Mental Health Awareness Week in May and sit alongside other BBC content on the same issue.

BBC director general Tony Hall said: “Mental health is important — and during this pandemic more important than ever. Many people may be struggling alone, they may be worried about maintaining their own well-being or want to better equip themselves to help loved ones. That’s why bringing mental health issues out into the open is so important. Our programmes aim to do just that.”

It follows Prince William taking part in A Royal Team Talk for the BBC last year, in which he sat down with key figures from football to talk mental health — one of his key missions as a royal.