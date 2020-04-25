‘Price Is Right’ Announcer George Gray Recovering After Suffering Multiple Heart Attacks

George Gray, the longtime announcer for The Price Is Right, is recovering after suffering three heart attacks earlier this week.

“George is recovering at the hospital and is in good spirits,” his rep told Deadline Saturday. “He even cracked a couple of jokes on the phone with me this morning.”

“His wife is by his side and he is looking to make a full recovery,” the rep added, saying Gray wants to thank his friends and fans for “the outpouring of love and support.”

Gray, 53, was transported to the hospital Monday after experiencing chest pains. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. After the first heart attack, doctors inserted a stent to restore blood flow in one of his arteries. But the stent failed, and Gray had a second heart attack. A second stent was then inserted to increase his blood flow, but it also failed. He suffered a third heart attack while on the operating table.

Gray has been the announcer on The Price Is Right since 2011. TMZ first reported the news of his heart attacks.