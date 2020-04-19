President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

The war on the coronavirus pandemic appears to be waning. Some states are allowing citizens to once again leave their houses, and restive people in other areas are protesting against what they view as unnecessary restrictions.

If the disease is waning – and that’s a big “if” to some – it’s clear that another front has opened in the pandemic war. Now, it’s a public relations battle over who did what and when, the results of those efforts, and how it was perceived.

President Donald Trump is taking the PR lead in his daily briefing, saying Saturday, “On a per capita basis — remember that: On a per capita basis, our mortality rate is far lower than other nations of Western Europe, with the lone exception of possibly Germany. This includes the UK, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, France. Spain, for example, has a mortality rate that is nearly four times that of the United States. But you don’t hear that. You hear we have more death. But we’re much bigger countries than any of those countries by far.

So when the fake news gets out there and they start talking about the United States is number one — but we’re not number one; China is number one, just so you understand. China is number one by a lot. It’s not even close. They’re way ahead of us in terms of death. It’s not even close. You know it. I know it. And they know it. But you don’t want to report it. Why? You’ll have to explain that. Someday I’ll explain it.”

The tweetstorm so far today has focused mainly on retweeting, with one direct communication. We’ll add more as the day progresses. The President has a 5 PM press briefing scheduled.

The tweetstorm so far:

Just like I was right on Ventilators (our Country is now the “King of Ventilators”, other countries are calling asking for help-we will!), I am right on testing. Governors must be able to step up and get the job done. We will be with you ALL THE WAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2020