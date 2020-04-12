President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump is flanked by Attorney General Bill Barr, left, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper at Wednesday's news conference at the White House

It was a very different Easter Sunday for Donald Trump and the world. The President became the first Commander-in-Chief to take in services remotely, tuning in to the presentation by Rev. Robert Jeffress at the First Baptist Church in downtown Dallas.

The church has hosted past Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush in its 152-year history.

Before the service, President Trump offered one message of hope – in New York City, one of the coronavirus epicenters, hospital bed capacity has been more than was needed, and medical personnel are being deployed elsewhere.

He also had a video recorded message for his constituents.

“But this Easter will be much different than others because in many cases we will be separated physically only from our churches,” he said. “We won’t be sitting there next to each other, which we’d like to be and soon will be again.”

“But right now we’re keeping separation, we’re getting rid of the plague.” He concluded, “We’ll be back together in churches right next to each other.”

“Celebrate. Bring the family together like no other. We have a lot to be thankful for. Happy Easter,” he said.

HAPPY EASTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020

A very good sign is that empty hospital beds are becoming more and more prevalent. We deployed 418 Doctors, Nurses and Respiratory Therapists from the hospital ship Comfort and the Javits Convention Center to hospitals in NYC & State. Have more bed capacity than was needed. Good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020