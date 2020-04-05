President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

Facing the toughest two weeks of the coronavirus pandemic ahead, President Donald Trump used his platform today to remind everyone that it’s Palm Sunday, which begins Holy Week, the final week of Lent. The President said he would tune in remotely to a California service.

But instead of palm branches placed on the digital path, the Commander-in-Tweet had a few thorny issues to discuss in his early tweetstorm. The usual suspects were among the targets, including the media, Joe Biden, the Obama administration and the FISA reports controversy. There was even a shout-out to controversial Joe Rogan, who apparently is shifting his support from Bernie Sanders to the President.

We will add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

.@gayletrotter said "the establishment media have not admitted that they were wrong and the president was right" for banning travel from China. "The media called him xenophobic" and continue to deny the president credit for positive actions. #MediaBuzz — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) April 5, 2020

A very biased “journalist”. https://t.co/4jN4LW63FV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020

A great & wonderful woman! https://t.co/6ivEcwk12Z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020

Parts of Florida, including Miami, are becoming a major epicenter of #COVID19 spread; with cases doubling every 3.5 to 4 days. pic.twitter.com/WyjsStjh2E — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 4, 2020

Encouraging signs #COVID19 spread may be slowing in many cities, especially northeast. Mitigation is working. New cases are nonetheless still building nationally; and southeast, New Orleans, sunbelt, southern California, Detroit, among others; remain areas of significant concern. pic.twitter.com/2WrB6tYher — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) April 4, 2020

Thank you to everyone who is saving lives by staying at home this weekend. I know it's tough, but if we all work together and follow the guidance we will beat #coronavirus.#StayHomeSaveLives — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 5, 2020

Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern. https://t.co/2eTaKsZVT4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

Joe Rogan: I’d Rather Vote For President Trump Than Bidenhttps://t.co/p9iLlPNTZo #OANN pic.twitter.com/fW3I73BcXg — One America News (@OANN) April 4, 2020

Throughout the #Coronavirus Crisis, most of the media is doing what they do best: Looking bad. President @realDonaldTrump is reaching for hope and "journalists" just want to shoot him down!https://t.co/YrlxwkTcwz — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 4, 2020

It took TWO MONTHS for Joe Biden to finally admit that President @realDonaldTrump's decision to restrict travel from China was the right call. CATCH UP JOE! pic.twitter.com/XUE0gPJHH2 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 4, 2020

He wants to raise taxes all over our Country! https://t.co/8RgHO9y8p6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020