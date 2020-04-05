Facing the toughest two weeks of the coronavirus pandemic ahead, President Donald Trump used his platform today to remind everyone that it’s Palm Sunday, which begins Holy Week, the final week of Lent. The President said he would tune in remotely to a California service.
But instead of palm branches placed on the digital path, the Commander-in-Tweet had a few thorny issues to discuss in his early tweetstorm. The usual suspects were among the targets, including the media, Joe Biden, the Obama administration and the FISA reports controversy. There was even a shout-out to controversial Joe Rogan, who apparently is shifting his support from Bernie Sanders to the President.
We will add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition
Facing the toughest two weeks of the coronavirus pandemic ahead, President Donald Trump used his platform today to remind everyone that it’s Palm Sunday, which begins Holy Week, the final week of Lent. The President said he would tune in remotely to a California service.
But instead of palm branches placed on the digital path, the Commander-in-Tweet had a few thorny issues to discuss in his early tweetstorm. The usual suspects were among the targets, including the media, Joe Biden, the Obama administration and the FISA reports controversy. There was even a shout-out to controversial Joe Rogan, who apparently is shifting his support from Bernie Sanders to the President.
We will add more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.