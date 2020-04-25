President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump has taken aim at the Wall Street Journal for a Friday editorial saying he is “piling on” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for reopening the state for business, after earlier calling on governors to do just that.
The paper’s editorial board called out Trump for “bashing” Kemp after he previously urged states to let non-essential businesses start reopening amid skyrocketing unemployment, as well as encouraging right-wing protests against governors who imposed strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Earlier this month, Trump falsely claimed the federal government had “total authority” over state decisions, sparking a firestorm. He then backpedaled and said it was actually “up to the states” to decide when to reopen.
Kemp decided the time had come and yesterday, Georgia became the first state to officially reopen some of its businesses, including gyms, hair salons and tattoo parlors.
The Wall Street Journal editorial said Trump threw Kemp under the bus on Wednesday, when he said: “I disagree strongly with his decision to open certain facilities.”
According to the WSJ, Trump won’t stop flip-flopping. “Consistency has never been Donald Trump’s strong suit, but during a national calamity it would be terrific if the President would decide what he wants without shifting from day to day. We suspect Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would agree,” the editorial said.
Trump did not take kindly to the criticism and tore into the WSJ Saturday on Twitter.
“If the Wall Street Journal ‘Editorial’ writers had called, as they should have, they would have easily found that I was ‘NOT happy with the Georgia Governor on Tuesday night.’ You said the opposite, and got it wrong as you often do!” he tweeted.
Here’s the president’s tweetstorm for Saturday:
