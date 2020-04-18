President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump has had a busy morning. He’s meeting with FEMA, leaders from Poland, South Korea and Bahrain, and revealed he spoke last night with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, about various issues. There’s also a White House task force meeting on the coronavirus set for 4:30 PM ET today.

But all of that still left some time for the President’s regular weekend tweetstorm. Most of it was retweets of various pundits attacking Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats for their refusal to cooperate in approving new Small Business Administration funding.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far: