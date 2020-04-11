President Donald Trump got a late start on his regular weekend tweetstorm, but has roared back to life with a few cheers for his efforts and broadsides against perceived enemies.
The Commander-in-Tweet noted a pundit’s praise of his trade deal with Japan, and defiantly promised, “WE WILL BUILD IT AGAIN!” It, of course, is the economy, which has taken a pounding over the last month and teeters on the brink.
The “Lamestream Media” came in for its traditional pounding, the President noting how few stories criticizing him cite on-the-record sources. Instead, he insisted, the stories are made up “to defame and disparage.”
Trump faces a tough decision in the days ahead on whether he should set a firm date for the country’s businesses to return. He originally targeted Easter Sunday (tomorrow), but then bumped it back. Pressure is mounting as state unemployment systems are strained, even as the first checks from the CARES Act stimulus program begin to arrive.
We’ll post more Presidential communications as they arrive. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
