President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

As you may have heard, President Donald Trump is engaged in some urgent matters of international concern. Thus, the early stages of this weekend’s tweetstorm was light on the original comments, but heavy on retweets of hope from family and other supporters.

First daughter Ivanka Trump was particularly prominent in the retweets, touting the programs, initiatives and activism that is underway. There was even a shout-out to the late, great Bill Withers.

We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

Trump names White House lawyer to be watchdog over coronavirus bailout money https://t.co/7ajl4T3tny — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) April 4, 2020

I agree with this. Watch! https://t.co/CouUHHu13t — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

I will immediately ask Congress for more money to support small businesses under the #PPPloan if the allocated money runs out. So far, way ahead of schedule. @BankofAmerica & community banks are rocking! @SBAgov @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

Bill Withers, one of the absolute all-time greats has passed. There is no more appropriate time to reflect on his words than now as we lean on each other. https://t.co/AMtWudUQv7 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 3, 2020

Listen to Coach Belichick. Shelter in place and save lives! #TogetherApart https://t.co/q07xA4CjaC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 2, 2020