As you may have heard, President Donald Trump is engaged in some urgent matters of international concern. Thus, the early stages of this weekend’s tweetstorm was light on the original comments, but heavy on retweets of hope from family and other supporters.
First daughter Ivanka Trump was particularly prominent in the retweets, touting the programs, initiatives and activism that is underway. There was even a shout-out to the late, great Bill Withers.
We’ll update as more communications roll in. The tweetstorm so far:
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition
