President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

It was a light morning for President Donald Trump. There were church services at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City (viewed remotely, of course) and a birthday shout-out to First Lady Melania Trump.

It is unclear if there will be a White House pandemic task force briefing today. So far, none is on the agenda, not surprising after the recent volatile sessions and President Trump’s declaration that he’ll be cutting back.

We’ll add more communication as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

.@CardinalDolan Thank you for a great call yesterday with Catholic Leaders, and a great Service today from @stpatrickscath! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020