Pressure Mounting For Trump To Reopen The Country As Coronavirus Death Toll Tops Italy

President Donald Trump has had a quiet weekend so far as he grapples with one of the most important decisions in US history – when to reopen the country from its COVID-19 lockdown.

“I’m going to have to make a decision, and I only hope to God that it’s the right decision,” Trump said Friday at his daily briefing.

Adding to the pressure is that the US now has more pandemic deaths than any other country, topping Italy in the total number of confirmed deaths. Friday saw 2,057 deaths attributed to the pandemic, the deadliest day so far.

But food banks and the state unemployment systems are overwhelmed from the shutdowns, which have left many without income. Many claim they can’t get through to unemployment to even file, and the longer businesses go without revenue, the less likely they are to come roaring back – if they even reopen.

The CARES Act stimulus is starting to arrive, but that will do little to stem the rising tide of desperation. The governors of various states are pushing for reopening, while others are taking a more cautious approach. President Trump has appointed a task force to determine the proper date for reopening, but the clock is ticking on that decision.

So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 18,000 Americans, with an estimated 16 million people not working.