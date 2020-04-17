Polish Film Festival New Horizons Postponed From July-August Dates

The 20th edition of New Horizons International Film Festival, which takes place in Wroclaw, Poland, has been postponed from its late July – early August berth due to the ongoing coronavirus disruption.

Organizers said the event, one of the key fests in the region, would move to unspecified new dates later in the year. It becomes one of the earlier decisions taken due to the pandemic and will increase the spotlight on the biggest European summer festivals, such as Locarno, Karlovy Vary and Sarajevo, which are all sticking to their original dates at the time of writing.

As well as its festival, which welcomes premieres alongside films from the major fests including Berlin and Cannes, New Horizons also hosts several industry initiatives. Organizers said that those events, which include the Polish Days showcase of new Polish projects, will stick to their original dates and will take place “in the most practicable formula possible”, which is likely to mean a digital incarnation.

Films taking part at last year’s Polish Days, which is run jointly with the Polish Film Institute, included Corpus Christi, which screened as a work in progress and went on to be Oscar nominated.

“We hoped for as long as possible. We hoped every day to be able to see everyone in Wroclaw in late July and early August 2020. However, on April 14, the president of Wrocław, Mr. Jacek Sutryk, announced the cancellation of all cultural events in Wroclaw through the end of August 2020. It is certain that the 20th New Horizons International Film Festival will not take place on schedule. Now, we are working on finding a new date and the optimum formula for organizing this year’s festival in consultation with the city,” wrote the organizers in a statement.