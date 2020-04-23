‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’ Heads To Netflix In The U.S. – Watch Trailer

In a deal with The Pokémon Company International, Netflix is bringing Pokémon Journeys: The Series to the U.S. The first 12 episodes of the new 23rd season of the animated series will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 12. Additional new episodes will be added quarterly on Netflix for the remainder of the season.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” said Emily Arons, senior vice president of international business at The Pokémon Company International. “We can’t wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June.”



Pokémon Journeys: The Series follows Ash and his partner Pikachu as they embark on adventures across multiple regions in the Pokémon world, meeting new characters and discovering more Pokémon along the way.

The synopsis per Netflix: Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!

You can watch the first international trailer above. Pokémon Journeys: The Series will also feature a new theme song written and performed by the band Walk off the Earth.



Pokémon Journeys: The Series joins existing Pokémon content on Netflix, including the most recent animated Pokémon movie, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, which debuted globally on the streamer this past February.

Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and remains one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world.