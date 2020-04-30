Pluto TV Adds Four AMC Networks Channels, Including ‘Walking Dead En Español’

Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming service owned by ViacomCBS, has added four new channels derived from AMC Networks programming, including The Walking Dead en Español.

Effective Friday, the 22-million-plus active viewers of Pluto will get access to the Spanish-language TWD offering, as well as Stories By AMC (including past seasons of TWD), Slightly Off By IFC and All Reality WE TV. Select programming from the four will also be made available on demand via Pluto.

Pluto’s approach to streaming has been to present viewers with an experience resembling the traditional television one, with live feeds, a programming grid and a large menu of channels. With an editorial team, it creates curated versions of programming available elsewhere, enabling it to largely steer clear of friction with pay-TV operators paying companies like ViacomCBS to carry linear networks. In addition to versions of linear networks, it has also crafted channels based on popular movies and TV shows as well as broader themes.

“We are excited to partner with Pluto TV to bring AMC Networks’ acclaimed originals to our fans in new ways, as viewers continue to seek greater flexibility and choice,” AMC’s distribution and development chief Joshua Reader said in a press release. “Free ad-supported streaming is an emerging category that gives us the ability to complement the content offerings of our linear networks and other new platforms in ways that serve viewers and advertising partners – all part of our strategy to make our content available to as many people as possible in a rapidly evolving media environment.”

Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy and Global Partnerships for Pluto, said the AMC Networks deal is in line with the company’s efforts to present programming to streaming audiences. “Pluto TV is the exclusive launch partner of these new channels from AMC Networks, that offer the perfect escape for viewers in search of the very best television programming that’s easy to access and free to stream,” she said.

Here are detailed descriptions of the channels, with language provided by AMC Networks and Pluto:

Stories By AMC: Stories By AMC will include past seasons of The Walking Dead. In addition, Stories By AMC includes full series of award-winning shows including, Halt and Catch Fire, Hap and Leonard, and Into the Badlands, as well as select seasons of Ride with Norman Reedus, Making of the Mob, and Low Winter Sun. More series joining the channel in the upcoming months include, Fear the Walking Dead, Preacher, TURN: Washington’s Spies, Comic Book Men, and more.

Slightly Off By IFC: With an acclaimed slate of award-winning comedies, Slightly Off By IFC includes Documentary Now!, brilliant cult favorite Portlandia, Sherman’s Showcase, Brockmire, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and more. More IFC favorites joining the channel in the coming months include Baroness Von Sketch Show, Stan Against Evil and more.

All Reality WE tv: All Reality WE tv boasts a deep library of additive, relationship-focused content. Series at launch include: Kendra On Top, L.A. Hair, Mary Mary, and John Edward Cross Country. Other WE tv series available on the channel includes WE tv classics such as My Fair Wedding, Hustle & Soul, Tamar & Vince and more. Additional WE tv series joining the channel include in the coming months include, Bridezillas, Million Dollar Matchmaker, Cutting It In The ATL, Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual, and more.

The Walking Dead en Español: TV’s biggest series and #1 cable drama for 10 consecutive years has a new, go-to destination for The Walking Dead in Spanish, where fans will be able to watch their favorite series 24/7. The channel includes The Walking Dead and hit series Fear the Walking Dead.