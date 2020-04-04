Pink Fully Recovered From Coronavirus, Donates $1M To Pandemic Relief Efforts

Pink claims she and her son have recovered from the coronavirus after a two-week confinement. To celebrate, she is making a one million dollar donation to COVID-19 relief efforts.”Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19,” she wrote on Instagram. “Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”The pop star said the virus is “serious and real.””People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities,” she said.

Her donation will be split between the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. The Philadelphia donation was made in honor of her mother, who “worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.””THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” she said. “You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home,” Pink concluded.