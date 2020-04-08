Click to Skip Ad
Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Multi-Cam Sibling Comedy Pilot ‘Erin and Aaron’

Nickelodeon
EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon is in pre-production on Erin and Aaron, a live-action half-hour pilot.

Created and written by Dicky Murphy (The Thundermans), Erin and Aaron is a musical multi-camera comedy about a newly blended family and two polar opposite stepsiblings named Erin and Aaron who come together through music.

Murphy executive produces alongside Sean Cunningham and Marc Dworkin (The Thundermans, Knight Squad).

Murphy is a homegrown Nickelodeon talent. He worked as a script manager on Zoey 101 and went on to write for iCarly and Marvin Marvin. He most recently was a writer-producer on the network’s The Thundermans series, executive produced by Cunningham and Dworkin.

 

