Elton John, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Paul McCartney Join In Thank-You Video For England Health Services

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
AP Images

Celebrities have joined forced to pay a video tribute to England’s NHS, which is tasked by the Department of Health and Social Care to oversee the budget, planning, delivery and day-to-day operations in England of health services.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Daniel Craig, Anthony Joshua, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Bill Nighy, Sir Mo Farah, Kate Winslet, Naomi Harris, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, and Piers Morgan are among the participants.

Posted on Twitter by NHS England, the video begins with Chief Nursing Officer Ruth May thanking medical staff for their hard work during the pandemic.

“There are a few other people that would like to share their thanks with you,” May concludes. The video then features Elton John holding a placard that reads #ThankYouNHS and #OurNHSPeople. “You are our heros and we salute each and every one of you. Thank you,” he says.

