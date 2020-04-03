Click to Skip Ad
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Daniel Craig & Kate Winslet Pay Tribute To UK Health Workers In #ThankYouNHS Video

ThankYouNHS
NHS

Some of the biggest names from screen, stage, music and sport have paid tribute to British health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Claire Foy, John Boyega and Gordon Ramsay were among those who said “#ThankYouNHS” in a video posted by NHS England.

Others featured included Ray Winstone, Eddie Redmayne, Graham Norton, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Michaela Coel and Bill Nighy.

The video was posted on the same evening that the UK stopped at 8PM to take part in the Clap for Carers initiative. The BBC and ITV were among the broadcasters who interrupted their coverage to show shots of communities clapping and cheering for frontline National Health Service staff.

