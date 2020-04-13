Peter Micelli Exits As Entertainment One Chief Strategy Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Micelli is leaving Entertainment One where he has served as Chief Strategy Officer, Film, Television and Digital for the past two years. The move comes on the heels of eOne’s acquisition by Hasbro, which was completed at the end of 2019

No one is commenting but I hear, following the acquisition, the role Micelli left CAA for was no longer available at the company. His departure was revealed in an eOne internal memo Monday.

Micelli, who is believed to be under contract until 2022, stayed on as a lead business executive at eOne after Mark Gordon, his former client who had brought him over to the indie production company, stepped down last year as President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital, segueing to a producing deal.

Micelli, who joined in February 2018 when eOne was vaulted at $1.6 billion. The company was recently sold to Hasbro for $4 billion. In his position, Micelli mainly oversaw eOne’s television operations and strategy. He is expected to take some time during the current pandemic while pondering his next move, likely in the TV executive space.

Before joining eOne, Micelli spent 23 years at CAA. His focus in his last several years there was exploring new models for financing and producing high-end scripted TV series and packaging original programming for emerging digital platforms, including Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and YouTube Red.