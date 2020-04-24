‘Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels’: Showtime Releases Series Premiere Early For Free Online

Showtime has released the series premiere of its new drama Penny Dreadful: City of Angels early for free online sampling ahead of its April 26 on-air debut. It’s available now on YouTube and SHO.com.

Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves star in the follow-up to Penny Dreadful from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Showtime is also supporting the Farmworkers Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund to help raise funds for farmworkers and their families, similar to the Vega family depicted in the series.

The episode is also available via multiple television and streaming providers as well as Showtime’s stand-alone service at http://www.showtime.com.

The 10-episode series will officially premiere this Sunday, April 26 at 10 pm ET/PT on Showtime.