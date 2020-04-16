Peacock Trailers: ‘Brave New World’, ‘Saved By the Bell’, ‘Punky Brewster’, ‘Psych 2,’ A.P. Bio’, ‘Angelyne’ & More

As NBCUniversal’s Peacock launches on Xfinity X1 and Flex today, the streamer has released teaser trailers for its first wave of originals, dystopian drama Brave New World, featuring Demi Moore, Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster sequel series, the original movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Season 3 of comedy series A.P. Bio, limited series Angelyne, headlined by Emmy Rossum as well as British imports Intelligence and The Capture.

During a call Tuesday, Peacock Chairman Matt Strauss was optimistic that Peacock, which rolls out nationally on July 15, will be able to launch with some original shows, including the adaptation of Brave New World and Psych 2 — both originally produced by USA Network — with the reboots of Saved By The Bell and Punky Brewster likely to air in 2020. Like all Hollywood companies, Peacock’s slate was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic-related production shutdown. As a result, a “significant” amount of Peacock’s originals will be pushed into 2021, Strauss said.

Here are the teaser trailers, along with brief description of the projects. The trailers were released on Twitters in pairs, which is how we are posting them too:

Saved By The Bell returns with new leads Josie Totah and Dexter Darden starring alongside original cast members such as Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar and new actors including Haskiri Velazquez (The Birch), Mitchell Hoog (Harriet), Alycia Pascual-Pena (Chase) and Belmont Cameli (Empire). The new Saved By the Bell will be executive produced and written by Emmy-winning 30 Rock writer-producer Tracey Wigfield. Peter Engel and Franco Bario also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television for Peacock.

Brave New World, which is based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel, imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself. Alden Eisenreich, Harry Lloyd and Jessica Brown Findlay star with Demi Moore in a recurring role. The series comes from UCP and Amblin Television and is written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor.

Punky Brewster is a ten-episode reboot of the 1984 NBC sitcom. Produced by UCP and Universal Television, original series star Soleil Moon Frye set to reprise her role as the titular character, alongside Cherie Johnson, reprising her role as Punky’s best friend, and new stars Quinn Copeland (Waitress the Musical), Lauren Donzis (No Good Nick), Oliver De Los Santos (Occupation: Rainfall), and Noah Cottrell (Skyscraper). Freddie Prinze Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer) guest stars in the pilot as Punky’s ex-husband.

Written, directed and executive produced by Psych creator Steve Franks, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home focuses on Lassiter, who is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. James Roday’s Shawn and Dulé Hill’s Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional and possibly the supernatural.

David Schwimmer’s Sky One comedy series Intelligence is about a maverick American intelligence agent (Schwimmer) and a hapless British computer analyst (Nick Mohammed, who wrote the show).

Rossum stars in the title role in limited series Angelyne. It is about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.

A.P. Bio, Mike O’Brien-created comedy starring Glenn Howerton, was canceled by NBC after two seasons. The series, co-starring Patton Oswalt, is returning for a third season on Peacock. Here is a preview: