Peacock Programming: Here’s What’s Available Now On Premium Preview & In The Coming Months

NBCUniversal’s long-gestating streamer Peacock went live Wednesday with an early preview of its Peacock Premium tier. Ahead of the streaming service’s July 15 national launch, it offers a slew of channels, current and past seasons of NBC original series, hundreds of movies, Spanish-language shows and more.

The full rollout of Peacock in the summer will include a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows that will be accessible to all across mobile, web and popular connected-TV platforms. Peacock Premium also will be available for $4.99 per month, with about five minutes of commercials per hour. An ad-free tier will be available for an additional $5.00 per month.

Here is a list of programming available now on the Peacock Premium previews and what’s coming in the weeks and months ahead:

Available Aporil 15 or soon after

Channels

A growing list of streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape

Timely and Topical

Daily news, sports and pop culture highlights from Today, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News, and Access Hollywood, curated streaming playlists around trending topics and watercooler moments like The Daily Uplift, as well as new at-home programming from Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen, Mike Tirico, Jac Collinsworth and more

NBC Current Season

Dramas: Law & Order: SVU, Blindspot, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, Manifest, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Bluff City Law, Council of Dads, Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector, and Days of Our Lives.

Comedies: Saturday Night Live, Superstore, Will & Grace, Perfect Harmony, and Indebted.

Alternative: America’s Got Talent: Champions, Ellen’s Game of Games, World of Dance, American Ninja Warrior, The Wall, Hollywood Game Night, and Making It,

Talk Shows, News and Syndicated series including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Dateline, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Access Hollywood and The Kelly Clarkson Show,

Telemundo

Current season series: La Doña, Cennet, Minuto para Ganar, Noticiero Telemundo, and 100 Días para Enamorarnos.

Library titles: Betty En NY, Preso No. 1, Al Otro Lado Del Muro, Santa Diabla, El Chema, El Baron, Caso Cerrado, Chiquis ’n Control, Corazón Valiente, ¿Dónde Está Elisa?, El Rostro De La Venganza, Guerra De Ídolos, I Love Jenni, José José, Mi Familia Perfecta, Perro Amor, Quien Es Quein, Reina De Corazones, Relaciones Peligrosas, The Riveras, Un Poquito Tuyo and Victoria and Victorinos.

TV Library

Comedies: Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, A.P. Bio, Frasier, Saved by the Bell, George Lopez, Cheers, Punky Brewster, The Johnny Carson Show, The Carol Burnett Show, The Greatest American Hero, Munsters and Leave It to Beaver.

Dramas: the Law & Order franchise, New Amsterdam, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Psych, Parenthood, Monk, Heroes, Covert Affairs, Warehouse 13, Sliders, Necessary Roughness, The Commish, Murder She Wrote, Columbo, The Rockford Files, Airwolf, Seaquest, and Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

Competition series: Hollywood Game Night, American Ninja Warrior, Face Off, Top Chef Masters and American Ninja Warrior Junior.

Reality: The Profit, Million Dollar Listing NY, The Real Housewives of Dallas, Chrisley Knows Best, Kitchen Nightmares, Below Deck, Hell’s Kitchen, Flipping Out, Botched, Southern Charm, Escape to the Chateau, Jay Leno’s Garage, Married to Medicine, Talk Stoop, George to the Rescue, Ghost Hunters International, Bad Girls Club, Bethenny Ever After, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Open House, Shahs of Sunset, Very Cavallari and WAGS.

Docuseries: Dateline, American Greed, Snapped, Forensic Files, Three Days to Live, Unsolved Mysteries, Paranormal Witness, Final Appeal, Aaron Hernandez Uncovered, Killer Couples, The Case of Caylee Anthony, Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer and The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway,

Film Library

Hundreds of movies including the Jurassic Park franchise, E.T., Meet the Parents, Schindler’s List, Shrek, Evan Almighty, Liar Liar, Fletch, Ray, Lost in Translation, Definitely Maybe, Reservoir Dogs, Children of Men, Moonrise Kingdom, American Psycho, Meet Joe Black, Monster’s Ball, Blue Crush, The Blair Witch Project, Fear, The Story of Us, You, Me, and Dupree, Robin Hood and Leap Year,

Kids

New, exclusive episodes of Curious George, Where’s Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space, and library titles including Woody Woodpecker, Top Chef Jr., Beat the Clock, Friendly Monsters, Sabrina: The Animated Series, Fievel’s American Tails, Care Bears, Get Out of My Room, New Adventures of He-Man, Noddy in Toyland, Beethoven, Big Fun Crafty and Baby Einstein Classics,

Programming set for later this year and into 2021:

Originals

Dozens of series and original films including Brave New World, The Capture, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Angelyne, Intelligence, Rutherford Falls, Lost Speedways, Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster, A.P. Bio, Dr. Death, Hitmen, Real Housewives Mash-up, Saved By the Bell, Five Bedrooms, Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Code 404, Who Wrote That, Kids Tonight Show, The Amber Ruffin Show, Armas De Mujer, Caso Cerrado,

TV

Popular series like, The Office, This Is Us, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Project Blue Book, Downton Abbey, Suits, Bates Motel, The Mindy Project, the best of the, Real Housewives, franchise, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Married With Children, Roseanne, Curse of Oak Island, Pawn Stars, First 48, Storage Wars, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, and Cold Case Files.

Film

New movies coming to the service include The Bourne Trilogy, Fast & Furious, Fast 5, Knocked Up, Bridesmaids, Baby Mama, Apollo 13, The Big Lebowski, Notting Hill, Scent of a Woman, Meatballs, The Hurt Locker and Open Water.

Kids

New originals including Madagascar: A Little Wild, The Mighty Ones and TrollsTopia, and movies including Trolls World Tour, Croods 2 and Despicable Me.

Live Events

Sports (when they return) including the Premier League, the Ryder Cup, the NFL’s new Wild Card playoff game and the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, and live events like the recently announced Global Citizen and the World Health Organization’s global entertainment special One World: Together at Home.