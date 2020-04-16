Paul Cooper Dies: Veteran Record Industry Executive For More Than 50 Years Was 76

Cooper started in public relations, handling such acts as Trini Loper, Monte Kay and Flip Wilson. He then joined Atlantic Records as a national director of publicity in 1978, becoming the right hand-hand to Morris while becoming the senior vp/West Coast general manager.
From there, he joined Warner Music as a senior VP, then moved to MCA Music Entertainment (which became Universal Music Group), again working with Morris. He was known for his work on the company’s annual Grammy party.
Cooper was preceded in death by his longtime partner, music executive Bill Schrank. He is survived by his brother, Lewis Cooper of Palm Springs.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.