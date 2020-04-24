Patty Hearst Kidnap Drama ‘Mizmoon’ In The Works With LA-Based Clear Horizon

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based producer and sales firm Clear Horizon is lining up a historical drama about the Symbionese Liberation Army and its kidnapping of heiress Patty Hearst.

Mizmoon will tell the story of Patricia ‘Mizmoon’ Soltisyk, the radicalized college co-ed who co-founded the terrorist group with her lesbian lover and an escaped convict with an obsession for guns and explosives. The group famously carried out bank robberies and murders in the 1970s and kidnapped heiress Hearst, the granddaughter of American publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst. Soltysik was one of the six SLA members killed in a shootout with the LAPD in the mid 70s.

Clear Horizon founder David Brown, an executive producer on recent Julianne Moore-Michelle Williams adaptation After The Wedding, will make his directorial debut on the project, which he will produce with Cynthia Greening and Todd Lundbohm. Script comes from Greening and Tony Clarno, with revisions by Reinhard Denke.

The project is out to cast. Shoot is scheduled for Los Angeles later this year, cast and COVID-19 permitting. We are told the team is working off material from the public domain so have not needed to acquire life rights.

Patty Hearst and the SLA have spawned multiple screen projects over the years including a 1988 movie directed by Paul Schrader and a 2004 PBS doc by Robert Stone.

Brown recently produced The Undertaker’s Wife starring Shannyn Sossamon and John Brotherton and Chasing Nightmares starring Anne Heche and Graham McTavish.

Brown said, “Not only are we looking to push a number of our projects forward, but we want to get the word out to other filmmakers who have a need for funding or partnerships. We still have our doors open at this time.”